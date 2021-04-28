AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD hit our target & strong resistance at 7800/10 was high for the day was expected. We topped exactly here & bottomed exactly at first support at 7755/45yesterday.
NZDUSD reversed to first support at 7190/80 & bottomed exactly here.
AUDJPY topped exactly at 1-month trend line resistance plus 500-week moving average at 8450/60 in the sideways trend.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD bottomed exactly at first support at 7755/45 yesterday for profit taking on any shorts. Overnight however we continue lower to bounce 3 pips above the best support at 7720/10. Longs need stops below 7695. A break is lower to targets 7675/70.
Minor resistance at 7745/55 on the bounce could see a high for this morning. A break higher retests key resistance at 7800/10. A break above 7820 opens the door to the arch high at 7848/50. A break above 7865 should be a positive signal, targeting7895/99 & as far as 8000.
NZDUSD held 3 pips from the next target of 7245/50 & bottomed exactly at first support at 7190/80. Longs need stops below 7165. A break is lower to targets 7135/25. Longs here need stops below 7115.
A bounce from first support at 7190/80 targets 7220/30 before a retest of 7240/42. A break higher this time targets 7260/70, perhaps as far as 7285/90. Expect strong resistance at 7305/15 & a high for the week if tested. Shorts need stops above 7330.
AUDJPY holding 1-month trend line resistance at 8450/60 targets first support at8390/80. Further losses test 3 weeks lows at 8320/00. Watch for a low for the day. A break lower risks a slide to support at 8270/60. Longs need stops below 8255.
1-month trend line resistance at 8450/60 again today. Shorts need stops above 8470.A break higher 8500 & 8534/45.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
