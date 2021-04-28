AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD hit our target & strong resistance at 7800/10 was high for the day was expected. We topped exactly here & bottomed exactly at first support at 7755/45yesterday.

NZDUSD reversed to first support at 7190/80 & bottomed exactly here.

AUDJPY topped exactly at 1-month trend line resistance plus 500-week moving average at 8450/60 in the sideways trend.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD bottomed exactly at first support at 7755/45 yesterday for profit taking on any shorts. Overnight however we continue lower to bounce 3 pips above the best support at 7720/10. Longs need stops below 7695. A break is lower to targets 7675/70.

Minor resistance at 7745/55 on the bounce could see a high for this morning. A break higher retests key resistance at 7800/10. A break above 7820 opens the door to the arch high at 7848/50. A break above 7865 should be a positive signal, targeting7895/99 & as far as 8000.

NZDUSD held 3 pips from the next target of 7245/50 & bottomed exactly at first support at 7190/80. Longs need stops below 7165. A break is lower to targets 7135/25. Longs here need stops below 7115.

A bounce from first support at 7190/80 targets 7220/30 before a retest of 7240/42. A break higher this time targets 7260/70, perhaps as far as 7285/90. Expect strong resistance at 7305/15 & a high for the week if tested. Shorts need stops above 7330.

AUDJPY holding 1-month trend line resistance at 8450/60 targets first support at8390/80. Further losses test 3 weeks lows at 8320/00. Watch for a low for the day. A break lower risks a slide to support at 8270/60. Longs need stops below 8255.

1-month trend line resistance at 8450/60 again today. Shorts need stops above 8470.A break higher 8500 & 8534/45.

Chart