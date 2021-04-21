AUD/USD, NZDUSD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD reversed 5 pips from the next target of 7820/25. The pair collapsed through first support at 7760/50 to bottom exactly at the next target of 7715/05. This is the best support for today.
NZDUSD was expected to hold strong resistance at 7205/15, but we over ran to 7229. If you managed to hold shorts, the pair sold off to first support at 7180/70.
AUDJPY so tough to trade! After holding strong resistance at 8430/40 all through April we finally broke out above here but unexpectedly collapsed 150 pips from 8471.
Daily Analysis
AUDUSD best support at 7715/05 today. Longs need stops below 7685. A break lower to targets 7675 & minor support at 7660/50.
Longs at best support at 7715/05 target minor resistance at 7745/55. Above 7765 look for 7785/90 before resistance at 7815/25.
NZDUSD first support at 7170/60 but below 7150 meets strong support at 7125/15. Longs need stops below 7105.
Holding first support at 7170/60 allows a recovery to 7210 with strong resistance at 7210/20 in overbought conditions. Shorts need stops above 7230! A break higher targets 7245/50 & 7260/70 with resistance at 7285/90.
AUDJPY crashed through first support at 8380/70 to bottom exactly at the next target of 8320/00. The pair remains in an erratic sideways trend. First support at 8310/00. A break lower risks a slide to 8240/30.
First resistance at 8380/90. Above 8400 allows a further recovery to 8435/45.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground
EUR/USD is under pressure as the dollar gains ground across the board, amid a damp market mood. The euro fails to benefit from the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3950, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls await a move beyond 100-day EMA near $1,790 level
Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Renewed COVID-19 jitters provided a modest lift to the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.
Binance needs to breach this crucial supply barrier to set up record levels again
Binance Coin price shows a short-term rejection around the supply zone’s upper layer at $594.32. A close above the said level is a must if BNB bulls want to scale to new highs. Supply distribution shows that whales holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 BNB are accumulating.
Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
Bank of Canada is expected to leave its policy unchanged at 0.25%. Investors await adjustments to BoC’s asset-buying program. USD/CAD is likely to react more significantly to a dovish surprise.