AUD/USD, NZDUSD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD reversed 5 pips from the next target of 7820/25. The pair collapsed through first support at 7760/50 to bottom exactly at the next target of 7715/05. This is the best support for today.

NZDUSD was expected to hold strong resistance at 7205/15, but we over ran to 7229. If you managed to hold shorts, the pair sold off to first support at 7180/70.

AUDJPY so tough to trade! After holding strong resistance at 8430/40 all through April we finally broke out above here but unexpectedly collapsed 150 pips from 8471.

Daily Analysis

AUDUSD best support at 7715/05 today. Longs need stops below 7685. A break lower to targets 7675 & minor support at 7660/50.

Longs at best support at 7715/05 target minor resistance at 7745/55. Above 7765 look for 7785/90 before resistance at 7815/25.

NZDUSD first support at 7170/60 but below 7150 meets strong support at 7125/15. Longs need stops below 7105.

Holding first support at 7170/60 allows a recovery to 7210 with strong resistance at 7210/20 in overbought conditions. Shorts need stops above 7230! A break higher targets 7245/50 & 7260/70 with resistance at 7285/90.

AUDJPY crashed through first support at 8380/70 to bottom exactly at the next target of 8320/00. The pair remains in an erratic sideways trend. First support at 8310/00. A break lower risks a slide to 8240/30.

First resistance at 8380/90. Above 8400 allows a further recovery to 8435/45.

