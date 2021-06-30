AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD we wrote: I still believe is building a bear trend but the levels have not worked well, with a bigger bounce than I expected... outlook turns negative on a break back below 7560 targeting 7545/40 & 7515...

The pair dropped 65 pips to our 2 targets.

NZDUSD we wrote: I also believe in building a bear trend...

The pair broke support at 7040/30 to hit the next target & 2nd support at 6990/80. We bottomed exactly here.

AUDJPY we wrote: topped exactly at strong resistance at 8400/8420 with a high for the week as expected. We collapsed from here to our target of 8345/40. The outlook remains negative.

The pair collapsed again to our target of 8325/15 & almost as far as 8295/90.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD outlook turns negative on a break back below 7560 targeting 7545/40 &7515 (hit yesterday) before a retest of 7480/75 lows. Further losses test the best support this week at 7420/10. Longs need stops below 7399. A break lower is another medium-term sell signal initially targeting 7370 & 7340/30.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7570/80. Shorts need stops above 7600.

NZDUSD lower as predicted to 2nd support at 6990/80. We bottomed exactly here but the outlook remains negative so a break lower today targets 6960/55 before a retest of the June low at 6930/20.

Minor resistance at 7055/60 could see a high for the day. 2nd resistance at 7115/25.A break higher targets 7160/70.

AUDJPY lower as predicted to 8345/40 & 8325/15 today. Further losses are expected eventually to 8295/90, perhaps as far as 8260/55.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 8345/50. If we unexpectedly continue higher look for resistance at 8375/80. The strongest resistance this week is at8420/8440. Shorts need stops above 8455. A break higher targets 8500/10 then a retest of the 2021 high at 8570/80.

