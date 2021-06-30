AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD we wrote: I still believe is building a bear trend but the levels have not worked well, with a bigger bounce than I expected... outlook turns negative on a break back below 7560 targeting 7545/40 & 7515...
The pair dropped 65 pips to our 2 targets.
NZDUSD we wrote: I also believe in building a bear trend...
The pair broke support at 7040/30 to hit the next target & 2nd support at 6990/80. We bottomed exactly here.
AUDJPY we wrote: topped exactly at strong resistance at 8400/8420 with a high for the week as expected. We collapsed from here to our target of 8345/40. The outlook remains negative.
The pair collapsed again to our target of 8325/15 & almost as far as 8295/90.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD outlook turns negative on a break back below 7560 targeting 7545/40 &7515 (hit yesterday) before a retest of 7480/75 lows. Further losses test the best support this week at 7420/10. Longs need stops below 7399. A break lower is another medium-term sell signal initially targeting 7370 & 7340/30.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7570/80. Shorts need stops above 7600.
NZDUSD lower as predicted to 2nd support at 6990/80. We bottomed exactly here but the outlook remains negative so a break lower today targets 6960/55 before a retest of the June low at 6930/20.
Minor resistance at 7055/60 could see a high for the day. 2nd resistance at 7115/25.A break higher targets 7160/70.
AUDJPY lower as predicted to 8345/40 & 8325/15 today. Further losses are expected eventually to 8295/90, perhaps as far as 8260/55.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 8345/50. If we unexpectedly continue higher look for resistance at 8375/80. The strongest resistance this week is at8420/8440. Shorts need stops above 8455. A break higher targets 8500/10 then a retest of the 2021 high at 8570/80.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
