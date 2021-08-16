AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD no clear trend or pattern to follow as we trade sideways for 3 weeks – up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend. On Friday we won back Thursday’s losses to confirm this pattern, holding 3 week trend line support at 7325/15 to test minor resistance at 7360/70.
NZDUSD bottomed exactly at strong support at 6990/80. Longs worked on the bounce to minor resistance at 7040/50 for a 50 pip scalp. We topped exactly here.
AUDJPY back below 8100/20 so clearly this level is no longer reliable.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD has 4 week trend line resistance at 7390/7400. Shorts need stops above 7410. A break higher targets 7435/40. We should struggle to beat this level here initially but shorts may be too risky. If we continue higher look for 7480.
3 week trend line support at 7325/15. Longs need stops below 7305. A break lower retests the July low at 7290/85. A break below 7280 is a sell signal targeting strong support at 7235/25. Longs need stops below 7205.
NZDUSD up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend. The chart is a mess & difficult to identify reliable levels. However the bounce from 6990/80 topped exactly at the first target of 7040/50 for a nice 50 pip scalp. Expect strong resistance at 7090/7110. Shorts need stops above 7120. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 7150.
First support at 6990/80. Longs need stops below 6965. A break lower targets 6940/35, perhaps as far as 6900/6890.
AUDJPY minor resistance at 8100/8110 then 3 week trend line resistance at 8135/45 in the sideways trend. A break above 8160 targets 8205/15.
Minor support at 8050/40 & again at the July low at 7995/85. Expect strong support at 7950/30. A bounce from here is likely at this stage.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
