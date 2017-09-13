AUD/USD: little changed in the absence of clues

AUD/USD Current price: 0.8036

The AUD/USD pair trades little changed daily basis, but marginally higher, as the greenback lost its charm. The American currency eased overnight, but stabilized during the European session, and ahead of the US PPI release. Earlier today, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of consumer sentiment rose 2.5% in September to 97.9 points, from 95.5 in August, but was down 3.4% compared to September last year, resulting less encouraging that what the print may suggest. The upward potential remains limited ahead of US data, as in the 4 hours chart, the price seems unable to settle above a bearish 20 SMA, struggling around it, whilst technical indicators have pared gains around their mid-lines. Selling interest has contained advances in the 0.8050/60 region, which means that it will take a clear extension beyond this last to confirm a steeper recovery ahead. The weekly low around 0.8000, on the other hand, is the immediate support, with a break below it probably resulting in a downward extension towards a stronger static support at 0.7965.

Support levels: 0.8000 0.7965 0.7930

Resistance levels: 0.8060 0.8100 0.8140

