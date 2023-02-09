Daily Currency Update
In the absence of any notable market data and headline news the AUD edged upward through trade on Thursday, testing a break above US$0.70. The fallout from last Friday’s blockbuster US services data and non-farm payrolls print continues to reverberate across financial markets as analysts and investors look to rebalance positions and expectations. More commentary from key Fed officials suggest policy makers are committed to maintaining the current program of monetary policy tightening, driving up near term yields. We anticipate the Fed will issue at least two more rate hikes and possibly entertain a third as it works to control inflation pressures. Despite a rise in near term yields the USD was broadly weaker, allowing the AUD to climb through US$0.70 to mark intraday highs just north of US$0.7010. The upturn was however short-lived with the AUD giving up gains through the latter stages of the overnight session, drifting back toward US$0.6930. With little net change at the end of this last 24 hour cycle our attentions turn now to the RBA’s statement on monetary policy. After Tuesday’s hawkish rate update, we anticipate a fleshed out forecast will provide more guidance as to the RBA’s plans through the months ahead.
Key Movers
There has been little net movement across major currencies through the last 24 hours as investors continue to feel their way through the shockwaves created by last week’s blockbuster US services data and payrolls print. US near term yields rose, amid growing bets the Fed will continue to push rates higher as it looks to tackle inflation. With two-year rates rising and 10 year rates remaining largely flat, the US yield curve reached its most inverted level in over 40 years. With the yield curve so aggressively inverted it is now a matter of when not if the US economy will tip into recession. While pricing in two to three more rates hikes in this tightening cycle the market is already preparing for a correction in monetary policy pricing through the back end of 2023 and early 2024. This expectation should continue to weigh on the USD, capping gains in this current environment. The euro remains range bound, trading between 1.0720 and 1.0790, while the GBP is stuck between 1.2075 and 1.2175. With little of note on the macroeconomic docket to close the week we imagine investors will continue tweaking positions as they try to balance near term uncertainty with long-term expectations.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6880 – 0.7020 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6420 – 0.520 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7280 – 1.7580 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0920 – 1.1020 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.9280 – 0.9380 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive above 0.6900 ahead of China inflation, RBA SoMP
AUD/USD licks its wounds around 0.6930-40, following an 80-pip downturn in the last few hours, as the Aussie pair traders brace for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP) during early Friday.
EUR/USD oscillates at a make or a break above 1.0730, focus shifts to US Inflation
The EUR/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves marginally above 1.0730. The major currency pair is oscillating at a make or a break level as solid upside action by the Euro on Thursday met with significant offers and dropped with similar pace in the New York session.
Gold bears are hunting down ambitious $1,825 target
Gold price was falling on Thursday in a US session sell-off that followed a spike leading into the cash open on Wall Street where heightened volatility led to the collapse of the Gold price.
Kraken set to pay $30 million fine to SEC and cease crypto staking service
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been relentless in its pursuit of crypto companies in the last few months. Under the leadership of Gary Gensler, investigations have resulted in digital asset service providers facing hundreds of millions of dollar worth of fines.
Four reasons why the January rally will falter
Inflation is supposedly on its way to falling gently back to 2% like a fluffy snowflake while the US economy roars ahead. Or at least that is what the deep state of Wall Street needs you to think.