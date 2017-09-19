AUD/USD: limited upward potential despite latest gains
AUD/USD Current price: 0.8000
The AUD/USD pair is up for the day after bottoming at 0.7939 on Monday, struggling to regain the 0.8000 threshold early Europe. The American dollar trades with a softer tone ever since the day started, although majors are posting uneven results against the greenback, amid local headlines affecting them, and with no risk-related headlines to affect market's sentiment. The RBA Minutes released at the beginning of the day shown a slightly more upbeat tone on the economic outlook, keeping rates on hold as largely expected, giving some modest support to the Aussie. Anyway, the pair is flat for the week, with the upward potential limited according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as the price is unable to advance beyond a marginally bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are being rejected from their mid-lines. The pair would need to extend its advance beyond 0.8030 to be able to regain some upward traction, with scope then to approach the 08100 level, but selling interest will be larger as closer the price gets to this last.
Support levels: 0.7970 0.7945 0.7900
Resistance levels: 0.8030 0.8060 0.8100
