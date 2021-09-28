AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD selling opportunity at strong resistance at 7315/25 again today.

NZDUSD first resistance at 7020/30 today.

AUDJPY broke higher to the next target of 8125/35 this morning.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD likely to target strong resistance at 7315/25, stop above 7345. A break higher targets 7370/75. If we continue higher look for 7410/15.

Shorts at strong resistance at 7315/25 target 7280/75 initially. If we continue lower we can retest 7220/10. Take profit on any remaining shorts. Best support for this week at 7200/7170. Try longs with stops below 7140. A break below here is an important longer term sell signal.

NZDUSD first resistance at 7020/30 for a potential 30 pip scalping opportunity this morning, to first support at 6990/80. A break higher targets 7075/85. Shorts need stops above 7095. Strongest resistance at 7110/20. Try shorts with stops above 7140.

Shorts at first resistance at 7075/85 target 7030/20, perhaps as far as 6990/80. (Longs are too risky). A break lower targets 6950/40.

AUDJPY through 8070/80 to the next target of 8125/35. Further gains are likely today to 8155/60 & 8180/90.

Minor support at 8080/70 & at 8004/30.

Chart