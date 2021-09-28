AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD selling opportunity at strong resistance at 7315/25 again today.
NZDUSD first resistance at 7020/30 today.
AUDJPY broke higher to the next target of 8125/35 this morning.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD likely to target strong resistance at 7315/25, stop above 7345. A break higher targets 7370/75. If we continue higher look for 7410/15.
Shorts at strong resistance at 7315/25 target 7280/75 initially. If we continue lower we can retest 7220/10. Take profit on any remaining shorts. Best support for this week at 7200/7170. Try longs with stops below 7140. A break below here is an important longer term sell signal.
NZDUSD first resistance at 7020/30 for a potential 30 pip scalping opportunity this morning, to first support at 6990/80. A break higher targets 7075/85. Shorts need stops above 7095. Strongest resistance at 7110/20. Try shorts with stops above 7140.
Shorts at first resistance at 7075/85 target 7030/20, perhaps as far as 6990/80. (Longs are too risky). A break lower targets 6950/40.
AUDJPY through 8070/80 to the next target of 8125/35. Further gains are likely today to 8155/60 & 8180/90.
Minor support at 8080/70 & at 8004/30.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to five-week low on rising US yields, energy crisis
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.17, hitting the lowest since August 20 as Europe struggles with soaring gas prices and China suffers power cuts. Fed Chair Powell is set to testify and comment about the bank's recent taper signal.
GBP/USD clings to 1.37 after hawkish BOE comments
GBP/USD is holding onto 1.37 after BOE Governor Bailey reiterated that the bank could raise rates before ending its bond-buying scheme. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages.
XAU/USD drops to $1,735 area amid surging US bond yields
Gold witnessed fresh selling during the early European session and dropped to the $1,735 area or the lowest level since August 11 in the last hour.
Institutional investors bought the Bitcoin dip amid China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies
A recent report revealed that institutional investors took last week’s volatility as an opportunity to purchase cryptocurrency investment products, which generated $95 million worth of inflows, marking a 126% weekly increase.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Unhappy but still spending
The collapse of consumer optimism in August has not exacted the expected toll from American spending, the most important factor in sustaining the US economic recovery. August’s confidence reading at 113.8 was the lowest since February.