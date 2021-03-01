In the zone above the key support levels 0.7430, 0.7340, 0.7270 the long-term positive dynamics of AUD / USD remains.
Support levels: 0.7690, 0.7510, 0.7430, 0.7340, 0.7270.
Resistance levels: 0.7743, 0.7830, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160.
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 0.7680. Stop-Loss 0.7790. Take-Profit 0.7600, 0.7510, 0.7430, 0.7340, 0.7270.
Buy Stop 0.7790. Stop-Loss 0.7680. Take-Profit 0.7830, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off 1.2050 amid mixed German CPI figures, ahead of US PMI
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2050 as returns on US debt advance, supporting the dollar. German states have reported mixed CPI reads for February. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the ECB's weekly bond purchases are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950 but off the highs. US bond yields have resumed their gains, boosting the dollar. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus news are awaited. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI for February was revised up to 55.1 points.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
DOGE price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. It has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
XAU/USD clings to recovery gains above $1750 level, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction and recovered a part of Friday’s slump to multi-month lows. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended some support to the commodity. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction just below 91.00 ahead of ISM
The greenback meets strong resistance in the vicinity of the 91.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the beginning of the week.