GBP Extends Rally; JPY, EUR, CAD Post Modest Gains

Summary: The Aussie Battler jumped toward the 0.75 cent level, hitting a 3-month high at 0.7485 before settling at its current 0.7475 (0.7415 yesterday). A resurgence in Risk, Asian and Emerging Market currencies pushed the US Dollar lower. Against the Chinese Offshore Yuan, the Greenback tumbled below the 6.40 threshold to 6.3760 in late New York (6.4290 yesterday). The USD/SGD pair, most liquid of the Asian FX pairs, slumped to 1.3447 from 1.3495 yesterday. The Kiwi, (NZD/USD), considered by traders as the smaller cousin to the Aussie, soared 0.90% to 0.7155 from 0.7085. Tight supplies continued to underpin copper and coal prices, supportive of the resource currencies.

(Source: Dailyfx.com)

Brent Crude Oil rose above the USD 85.00/barrel for the first time since 1988. Against the Canadian Loonie, the Greenback dipped to 1.2365 from 1.2380. Softer than expected US Housing Starts and Building Permits weighed on the Greenback. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which weighs the value of the Greenback versus a basket of 6 major currencies, slipped to 93.77 from 93.97, down 0.25%. Sterling extended its gains by 0.40% to 1.3792 (1.3730) following comments by BOE Governor Philip Bailey that the bank will “have to act” on inflation, a risk in the medium term. The Euro gained 0.19% to 1.1635 (1.1610) while the USD/JPY pair was little changed at 114.35 (114.32 yesterday). Risk appetite stayed healthy due to a rise in US corporate earnings which lifted Wall Street stocks. The DOW finished at 35,485 from 35,250 up 0.66%. In late trade, the S&P 500 was at 4,525 (4,485 yesterday). Global bond yields rose. The US 10-year treasury bond yield settled at 1.64% (1.59%) while Germany’s 10-year Bund rate was last at -0.11% (-0.15%).

Data released yesterday saw Switzerland’s Trade Surplus dip to +CHF 5.05 billion from +CHF 5.06 billion, missing estimates at +CHF 1.67 billion. US September Building Permits fell to 1.59 million from August’s 1.72 million, missing median estimates at 1.67 million. US September Housing Starts were lower, to 1.56 million against forecasts at 1.61 million. New Zealand’s GDT Milk Price Index rose 2.2%, up from a previous 0.0%.

On the Lookout: Today’s economic calendar picks up with primary data from China, the UK, Euro-Zone and Canada. Japan kicks off today’s reports with its September Trade Balance (Deficit forecast at -JPY 59 trillion from previous -JPY 27 trillion). China follows with its 1-Year and 5-Year Loan Prime Rate (no changes forecast), Chinese September House Price Index (no f/c, previous was 4.2%). The UK start off European data with UK September CPI (m/m f/c 0.4% from 0.7%, y/y f/c 3.2% from 3.2% - ACY Finlogix), UK September Core CPI (m/m f/c 0.5% from 0.7%, y/y f/c 3% from 3.1% - ACY FInlogix, UK September PPI Input (m/m f/c 1% from 0.4%0, PPI Output (m/m f/c 0.5% from 0.7% - ACY Finlogix). The Eurozone releases its September Final CPI (y/y f/c 4.3% from 4.1%). Eurozone September Final Core CPI (y/y f/c 1.9% from previous 1.6% - Acy Finlogix). Canada follows with its September CPI (m/m f/c 0.1% from 0.2%, y/y f/c 4.3% from 4.1%), Canadian September Core CPI (y/y no f/c, previous was 3.5%). US FOMC members Evans and Quarles are due to speak at various events.

Trading Perspective: Stronger Risk and Asian EMFX pushed the US Dollar lower, extending its corrective move. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) has slid from its recent high at 94.56 on 13 October (which were 13-month highs) to 93.77 yesterday. The Greenback’s ascent began with expectations from of a November Fed taper and a possible rate rise mid-2022. That has since been pared to a taper with the rate hike now in question. Recent US economic data have missed expectations, forcing speculative long US Dollar long bets to pare their positions. There are no primary US economic data releases scheduled today. Tomorrow sees US Philly Fed Manufacturing and Weekly Jobless Claims. We can expect general US Dollar support against its Rivals as markets consolidate today.

AUD/USD – The Australian Dollar’s impressive comeback against the Greenback is a classic short-squeeze for the antipodean, also referred to as the Battler. Just a week ago, the AUD/USD pair was trading at 0.7350. Overnight the AUD/USD traded to a peak at 0.7485 before easing to close at 0.7475 where it currently sits. Immediate support lies at the 0.7485 level, followed by the 0.7500 threshold. Immediate support can be found today at 0.7440 and 0.7410 (overnight low 0.7415). Look for consolidation in a likely range of 0.7440-90. Prefer to sell rallies toward the 0.75 cent level.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

GBP/USD – Sterling continued to benefit from hawkish rhetoric from BOE officials as well as broad-based US Dollar weakness. Overnight the GBP/USD pair traded to a high at 1.3834 before slipping to 1.3790 New York close. Immediate resistance on Sterling can be found at 1.3835 followed by 1.3850 and 1.3880. Immediate support lies at 1.3760 followed by 1.3730 (overnight low traded was 1.3736). Looking for consolidation in a 1.3740-1.3840 range. Preference is to sell rallies.

Great to see the Aussie leading the FX markets today. While commodity prices continue to support the Battler, lets bear in mind that we are near 3-month highs. The air up here may be getting a tad thin for the AUD/USD pair…