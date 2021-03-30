AUD/USD – NZD/USD
AUDUSD tested the head & shoulders neckline at 7660/80. Watch for a high for theweek but shorts need stops above 7690.
NZDUSD tests first resistance at 7015/25 but now may reach as far as 7060/70.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD important resistance at the head & shoulders neckline at 7660/80. Watchfor a high for the week but shorts need stops above 7690.
Holding 7660/80 can target 7335/25 & below 7615 risks a retest of the March low at7575/65.
NZDUSD topped exactly at first resistance at 7015/25 as predicted. However todaycan target strong resistance at 7060/70. Watch for a high for the day. However abreak above 7080 opens the door to very strong resistance at 7135/45.
Minor support at last week’s low at 6950/40. A break below 6940 is likely eventuallytargeting 6910/00, perhaps as far as support at the 200 day moving average at6875/65.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.