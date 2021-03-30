AUD/USD – NZD/USD

AUDUSD tested the head & shoulders neckline at 7660/80. Watch for a high for theweek but shorts need stops above 7690.

NZDUSD tests first resistance at 7015/25 but now may reach as far as 7060/70.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD important resistance at the head & shoulders neckline at 7660/80. Watchfor a high for the week but shorts need stops above 7690.

Holding 7660/80 can target 7335/25 & below 7615 risks a retest of the March low at7575/65.

NZDUSD topped exactly at first resistance at 7015/25 as predicted. However todaycan target strong resistance at 7060/70. Watch for a high for the day. However abreak above 7080 opens the door to very strong resistance at 7135/45.

Minor support at last week’s low at 6950/40. A break below 6940 is likely eventuallytargeting 6910/00, perhaps as far as support at the 200 day moving average at6875/65.

