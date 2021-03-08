AUD/USD – NZD/USD
AUDUSD shorts on the break below 7745 (& also on a break below 7690 on Friday)work as we hit support at 7620/10. We bottomed exactly here.
NZDUSD we wrote: Outlook negative as we hit 7180/70 but further losses areexpected.
We hit our ultimate target & minor support at the January low at 7105/7095. Webottomed exactly here.
Outlook remains negative for both pairs.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD holds support at 7620/10 for a stronger than expected bounce to short term23.6% Fibonacci resistance at 7710/20. Gains are likely to be limited in what I believeis the early stages of a bear trend. However if we continue higher try shorts at7760/70 with stops above 7790.
First support at 7620/10. A break below 7600 (likely eventually this week) is the nextsell signal targeting 7570/60 & strong support at 7545/35. Try longs with stops below7515.
NZDUSD hit the day’s target & minor support at the January low at 7105/7095. Webottomed exactly here. Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7180/90.Unlikely but further gains meet a selling opportunity at 7220/30. Shorts need stopsabove 7250.
Chart
