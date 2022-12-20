Daily currency update
The Australian dollar is steady this morning when valued against the Greenback. The AUD/USD pair seesawed around the 0.6700 mark on Monday as a short-term moving average defends the Australia Dollar buyers. At the time of writing the AUD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.6696. It was announced yesterday that Penny Wong will on Wednesday become the first Australian minister to visit China since the then-trade minister Simon Birmingham visited in November 2019. High-level lines of communication reopened between the government and the People’s Republic of China after Labor’s federal election win in May. Despite the easing of strict COVID-19 curbs in China, a sharp rise in new infections could delay the full reopening of the economy. It’s worth noting that the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) defence of easy money policy also keeps the Australia Dollar firmer, due to the strong trade links between Australia and China. Looking ahead today we will see the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes a detailed record of the RBA Reserve Bank Board’s most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic conditions that influenced their decision on where to set interest rates. On Wednesday the Melbourne Institute will release the monthly Leading Index which is designed to predict the direction of the economy. Finally, on Friday the Australian Treasury Department will release the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook which compares the government’s fiscal performance to the strategy outlined in the prior Annual Budget.
Key movers
On Monday the run of negative US economic surprises continued with the release of the NAHB housing market index. Confidence among U.S. single-family home builders fell for a record 12th straight month in December as even a scramble to offer incentives for prospective buyers failed to boost traffic and lift sales in today’s high-inflation, high-interest rate environment. The National Association of Home Builders on Monday announced the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped two points to 31 this month, falling short of the median estimate of 34 among economists’ markets expectations. A reading above 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good rather than poor. The US housing market has seen the most pronounced effects so far of the aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes that are aimed at quashing inflation that continues to hold at unacceptably high levels. Interest rates on the most popular type of U.S. home loan topped 7% the highest since 2001 in October, and sales of new and existing homes tumbled by more than 30% from January through October.
Expected ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6600 – 0.6800 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6200 – 0.6400 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.8000 – 1.8200 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0450 – 1.0650 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9050 – 0.9250 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling to extend gains beyond 0.6700
AUD/USD battles with the 0.6700 early Asia. The positive momentum of US equities underpinned the pair heading into Wednesday’s close, but volumes remain low as the winter holiday’s mood kicks in.
EUR/USD extends consolidative phase, hovers around 1.0620
The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a third consecutive day, stuck around the 1.0600 threshold. The US Dollar gained modestly on upbeat consumer confidence, while Wall Street also rallied with the news.
Gold holding at higher ground above $1,800
Optimistic market players maintain XAU/USD above the $1,800.00 threshold on Wednesday, with the bright metal trading near its recent multi-month high of $1,824.53.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as share value declines by 98%
The Crypto market’s winter extended, resulting in many companies suffering unparalleled losses. Joining the list is one of the biggest Bitcoin mining companies Core Scientific, whose ruination impacted the hash rate of the largest cryptocurrency network.
Considering Japan had deflation for decades, a little inflation is not a bad thing
The big news yesterday was the Bank of Japan relenting a little and raising the cap on the 10-year by 25 bp while saying the curve control policy remains in place.