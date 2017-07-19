AUD/USD: holding on to gains ahead of employment data

The AUD/USD consolidates its latest gains, having extended its multi-month rally by a few pips, to 0.7946 early Asia, but retreating from the level after the Westpac's June leading index missed expectations, down to -0.1% from previous 0.0%. Steady gains in base metals and dollar's soft tone maintained the Aussie on demand, but as it happens across the board, investors have paused ahead of big events taking place on Thursday, including Australian employment data. The negative sentiment towards the greenback remains intact, and upcoming US housing data could do little to change it. Short term, the 4 hours chart supports further gains ahead as the 20 SMA maintains its strong bullish slope below the current level, now around 0.7870, while technical indicators turned flat in overbought territory. Renewed buying interest above the mentioned daily high should favor an extension up to the 0.8000/30 region.

