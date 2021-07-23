AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD beat resistance at 7350/60 to hit the next target of 7385/95 & topped exactly here.

NZDUSD hit very strong resistance at 6965/80. We topped exactly here. Shorts need stops above 7000.

AUDJPY topped exactly at very strong resistance at 8120/40. Shorts need stops above 8160.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD hit the 7385/95 targets & topped exactly here but could continue higher today to a sell opportunity at 7435/45. Stop above 7460.

Holding minor resistance at 7385/95 targets 7350/60, perhaps as far as 7300/7290 (bearing in mind we are in a bear trend). Further losses today target the 200 week moving average at 7240/30.

NZDUSD holding very strong resistance at 6965/80 all day. Shorts need stops above 7000. A break higher targets strong resistance at 7040/50. Shorts need stops above 7070.

Shorts at strong resistance at 6965/80 targets 6930/20 before a retest of 6890/75. On further losses today look for 6855/45.

AUDJPY shorts at very strong resistance at 8120/40 target 8070/60, perhaps as far as 8020/10. Further losses test strong support at 7950/30. A bounce from here is likely at this stage.

Very strong resistance at 8120/40. Shorts need stops above 8160. A break higher is a buy signal targeting strong resistance at 8210/30 for profit taking. Shorts need stops above 8245.

