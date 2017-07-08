AUD/USD: holding at lows, break below 0.7870 required

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7910

The AUD/USD pair trades in the lower end of Friday's range, with the Aussie pressured by oil weakness as the commodity is in retreat mode at the beginning of the week. Macroeconomic data that can affect the pair released overnight was generally positive, as construction activity in Australia surged to its highest in 12 years, with the AIG performance of construction index for July up to 60.5 from 56.0 in June. Ahead of Wall Street's opening and the release of minor US data, the pair hovers above 0.7900 and with intraday pictures suggesting that the risk remains towards the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains contained by a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators hover within negative territory, lacking directional momentum, amid limited volatility this Monday. The mentioned 20 SMA stands around 0.7940, now the immediate resistance, with a recovery above turning the risk towards the downside. To confirm a bearish extension, on the other hand, the pair would need to break below 0.7870, a strong static level where the pair bottomed the previous two weeks.

Support levels: 0.7905 0.7870 0.7840

Resistance levels: 0.7940 0.7995 0.8030

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD