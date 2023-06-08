Share:

AUD/USD hits one-month high.

Lowe warns inflation is too high.

China releases inflation on Friday.

The Australian dollar has bounced back on Thursday after losing ground on Wednesday. AUD/USD is trading at 0.6681, up 0.42% on the day. The Australian dollar touched a high of 0.6690 on Wednesday, its highest level in a month.

Lowe warns inflation is too high

The RBA surprised the markets with a rate hike on Wednesday, noting that inflation had unexpectedly risen in April and GDP in the first quarter was higher than the RBA had predicted. The RBA statement said that more tightening might be needed “to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe”.

Lowe was even more candid in remarks at a public engagement on Wednesday, saying that the Bank has been patient in the battle to get inflation back to the 2-3% target “but our patience has a limit and the risks are testing that limit.” Lowe appeared to be referring to the upside risk in inflation, and he could be hinting at a “higher and longer” stance with rate policy until inflation returns closer to target. Inflation has peaked, but at the current level of 7%, Lowe may be sending a message that inflation is falling far too slowly and he’s prepared to keep raising rates, even if this results in a hard landing for the economy.

China will release inflation data on Friday. Inflation is projected to rise to 0.3% in May, up from 0.1% in April. An improvement from the April reading would reduce concerns that China could be facing disinflation and may have to respond by cutting interest rates. On Wednesday, China released soft trade data, which showed exports fell by 7.5%. This has raised doubts about China’s economic recovery. The Australian dollar, which is highly sensitive to Chinese data, lost ground following the release.

AUD/USD technical