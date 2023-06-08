-
AUD/USD hits one-month high.
-
Lowe warns inflation is too high.
-
China releases inflation on Friday.
The Australian dollar has bounced back on Thursday after losing ground on Wednesday. AUD/USD is trading at 0.6681, up 0.42% on the day. The Australian dollar touched a high of 0.6690 on Wednesday, its highest level in a month.
Lowe warns inflation is too high
The RBA surprised the markets with a rate hike on Wednesday, noting that inflation had unexpectedly risen in April and GDP in the first quarter was higher than the RBA had predicted. The RBA statement said that more tightening might be needed “to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe”.
Lowe was even more candid in remarks at a public engagement on Wednesday, saying that the Bank has been patient in the battle to get inflation back to the 2-3% target “but our patience has a limit and the risks are testing that limit.” Lowe appeared to be referring to the upside risk in inflation, and he could be hinting at a “higher and longer” stance with rate policy until inflation returns closer to target. Inflation has peaked, but at the current level of 7%, Lowe may be sending a message that inflation is falling far too slowly and he’s prepared to keep raising rates, even if this results in a hard landing for the economy.
China will release inflation data on Friday. Inflation is projected to rise to 0.3% in May, up from 0.1% in April. An improvement from the April reading would reduce concerns that China could be facing disinflation and may have to respond by cutting interest rates. On Wednesday, China released soft trade data, which showed exports fell by 7.5%. This has raised doubts about China’s economic recovery. The Australian dollar, which is highly sensitive to Chinese data, lost ground following the release.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD continues to test resistance at 0.6677. Above, there is resistance at 0.6749.
-
There is support at 0.6568 and 0.6496.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0750 after US data
EUR/USD extended its daily advance toward 1.0750 in the American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed a significant 28,000 increase in the weekly jobless claims, the US Dollar (USD) came under renewed selling pressure, providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.2500 in the second half of the day. The US Dollar is having a hard time finding demand as investors lean toward a no change in the Fed's policy rate next week following the disappointing jobless claims data.
Gold rebounds above $1,950 as US yields retreat
Gold price extended its rebound and rose above $1,950 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains and retreated below 3.8% after the stronger-than-expected increase in jobless claims, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Two key dates over the SEC request to freeze Binance assets
Crypto exchange Binance must respond to the US Securities Exchange Commission’s (SEC) order to freeze assets tied to its subsidiary Binance.US by June 12, ahead of a court hearing about the case on June 13, according to the D.C. district court schedule.
Plenty of hawkishness to go around
We haven’t seen a lot in the way of volatility and price action this week, but what we have seen is a clear message coming from many central banks. That message is one of hawkishness.