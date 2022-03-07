Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar hit a fresh 2022 high at the Friday close, soaring to 0.7374 to record a 0.63% appreciation. Despite the financial world remaining fixated on the global risks from the Russian invasion, the Aussie proved resilient to risk-off moves in other markets. The commodity linked Aussie appreciated due to a number of factors, but chief among them is soaring commodity prices. Prices from crude and nickel to aluminum and wheat rocketed last week, to record the largest weekly surge since the oil crisis in 1974. Adding impetus to the Aussie was some decent local macroeconomic numbers, with Retail sales recording an expected 1.8% increase in January as well as Q4 GDP recovering to 3.4%. In the upcoming week, the Aussie will look to NAB’s February Business Confidence Index, Westpac’s March Consumer Confidence and Consumer Inflation Expectations for March. RBA Governor Lowe will also add his two cents throughout the week. Of course, the major focus throughout the week will be on the war in Ukraine.
Key Movers
The euro fell 1.24% against the Greenback on Friday to open this morning at 1.0929. The Great British pound also fell sharply, albeit not quite as much as the euro. Opening this morning at 1.3233, the sterling dropped 0.85% against the Greenback. Unsurprisingly, the EU and UK’s proximity to the war and its reliance on Russian energy and trade made it a prime risk-off target throughout the week as the war in Ukraine evolved. Putin appears to have changed his strategy with a long, drawn out, devastating European war potentially on the table. Furthermore, attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant added another layer of uncertainty, which forced the euro and sterling even lower on Friday.
- AUD/USD: 0.7301 – 0.7447 ▲
- AUD/EUR: 0.6679 – 0.6812 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7759 – 1.8118 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0633 – 1.0848 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9289 – 0.9476 ▲
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.0900 amid Russia-Ukraine war
EUR/USD is staging a solid comeback from roughly two-year lows of 1.0823, as the safe-haven demand for the US dollar eases. The Russia-Ukraine war escalates and intensifies stagflation risks in the Euro area amid soaring oil prices.
GBP/USD hits 2022 fresh low at 1.3190 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD has plunged to the fresh lows of 2022 at 1.3185 amid extended dumping in risk-sensitive assets. US President Joe Biden seems determined to ban Russian oil imports by nations. The odds of a 50 bps interest rate hike in March’s monetary policy meeting are scaling higher.
AUD/USD retreats to 0.7400 as bulls take a breather
AUD/USD is off the multi-month highs of 0.7440, hovering just above 0.7400, as bulls take a breather amid a pullback in the US dollar. The Ukraine crisis and oil price surge fuel inflationary risks, which in turn, help commodities and Antipodeans.
Cardano begins seventh consecutive month of losses, ADA weekly close lowest since February 2021
Cardano price action last Monday hinted at a possible recovery and broader trend change after six consecutive months of losses. ADA daily close is the lowest of the past 390-days. Flash crash to $0.35 increasingly likely as buyers seemingly abandon Cardano.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas. The weekend reports suggest that Russian troops continue their march towards Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.