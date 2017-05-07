AUD/USD: hit by Chinese data, but stuck to 0.7600

The AUD/USD pair recovered some ground at the beginning of the day, but retreaded after printing a daily high of 0.7631, affected by a worse-than-expected Chinese Caixin services PMI that fell to 51.6 in June from 52.8 in May. A positive tone in equities, however, is limiting the slide. The pair extended its weekly decline by a few pips to 0.7588, hovering around the 0.7600 as the market entered in wait-and-see mode ahead of the release of the latest FOMC Minutes. Technically, the pair retains a negative tone, with the 20 SMA accelerating above the current level and technical indicators hovering around oversold levels in the 4 hours chart. A static support is located at 0.7575, with further slides more likely on a break below it, while a recovery beyond 0.7640, on the other hand, could see the pair advancing towards the 0.7700 critical threshold once again.

