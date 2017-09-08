AUD/USD: gold's strength limits the downside, but bearish anyway

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7891

The AUD/USD pair was unable to regain the 0.7900 level after breaking below it late Tuesday, trading in the red but above the daily low of 0.7855. Disappointing Australian and Chinese data is weighing on the Aussie, as according to Westpac, consumer confidence fell in August by 1.2%, with sentiment negative for the ninth straight month. China's July inflation resulted below expected, up by 0.1% in the month and by 1.4% when compared to a year earlier. Still, and despite its latest advance, the market is reluctant to jump into the greenback, although upcoming US jobs' related data could give the greenback a short-term boost. A strong bounce in gold prices amid ongoing risk aversion is limiting the bearish potential of the pair, albeit the risk remains towards the downside, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price keeps meeting selling interest on approaches to a bearish 20 SMA, currently around 0.7910, whilst technical indicators remain within bearish territory, with the RSI already turning south. Further declines should be expected below the daily low, with the next relevant support at 0.7786, July 18th daily low.

Support levels: 0.7855 0.7810 0.7785

Resistance levels: 0.7910 0.7940 0.7975

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD