AUD/USD: gains beyond 0.8000 possible short term

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7934

The AUD/USD pair trades marginally higher ahead of the US NFP, with a limited reaction to the RBA meeting minutes. The central bank gave a mixed review of its growth forecast, trimming GDP for this 2017 amid the impact of a stronger Australian dollar on economic growth, while leaving 2018 forecast unchanged, and reviewed to the upside 2019 growth to 4% from previous 3%. Anyway, policymakers retained its optimistic outlook for the Australian economy. Helping the Aussie were also June retail sales that came above expected at 0.3%. Anyway, the pair is neutral in its 4 hours chart, with the price confined to a limited daily range just above a bearish 20 SMA, and technical indicators heading nowhere around their mid-lines. Anyway, it's all about the US Nonfarm Payroll report. Beyond 0.7995, the rally could extend up to 0.8065, the yearly high, although seems unlikely that the pair will rally further, and is yet to be seen if the pair could hold above 0.8000. To the downside, 0.7935 is the immediate support, with a more relevant one at 0.7870, the level to break to confirm a downward extension next week.

Support levels: 0.7935 0.7905 0.7870

Resistance levels: 0.7995 0.8030 0.8065

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD