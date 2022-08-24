AUDUSD beat first resistance at 6915/25 but made a high for the day exactly at strong resistance at 6960/70.

NZDUSD shorts at resistance at 6300/20 worked perfectly with a high on Thursday & a collapse to my 6160/50 target.

AUDJPY edges slowly higher to first resistance at 9500/20. Shorts need stops above 9540.

Remember when support is broken it usually acts as resistance & vice-versa.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD shorts at strong resistance at 6960/70 hit my first target of 6920/10 as we look for 6865/55, perhaps as far as 6800/6780 this week. Further losses are certainly possible to 6730/20 & even the July low at 6690/80.

Gains are likely to be limited in the bear trend with strong resistance at 6960/70. Shorts need stops above 6990. A break higher however meets strong resistance at 7030/50. Shorts need stops above 7070.

NZDUSD shorts at first resistance at 6215/25 have been held as we reverse from 6244 (lucky!!). Target is 6160/50. On further losses look for 6110/00 before a retest of the July low at 6070/60.

First resistance at 6215/25. Shorts need stops above 6250. Strong resistance at 6290/6310. Shorts need stops above 6325.

AUDJPY hit first resistance at 9500/20. Shorts need stops above 9540. A break higher can target 9575, perhaps as far as 9660/80.

Shorts at 9500/20 target 9450/40 then 9420/10 for some profit taking.