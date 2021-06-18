AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD collapsed to our target of 7625/20. We wrote: Outlook remains negative & gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7635/45.
We topped exactly here & collapsed again as predicted to very strong support at 2021 lows & 200 day moving average at 7565/55. An easy 80 ticks profit if you traded the levels.
NZDUSD bottomed exactly at our target & support at 7040/30. We wrote: Having rejected the 200 week moving average at 7290/7300 in early June, the outlook remains negative. Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7100/7110.
Perfect call again as we topped exactly here. Shorts offered another 100 pips profit on the slide to best support at longer term Fibonacci level of 6995/90. WE BOTTOMED EXACTLY HERE.
AUDJPY held 9 pips from key resistance at 8465/75 & crashed through the May low at 8405/8395 for a sell signal for today targeting 8335/25.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD collapsed to our targets of 7625/20 & 7565/55 exactly as predicted. Longs need stops below 7535. A break lower is an important medium term sell signal initially targeting 7480/75 & 7430/20.
Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 7585/95. HOWEVER the best sell opportunity is at 7620/30 if we bounce that far. Shorts need stops above 7645.
NZDUSD shorts at 7100/7110 handed 100 pips on the collapse to best support at 6995/90. Longs target 7035/40 for some profit taking, perhaps as far as 7060/70 to exit any further longs. Gains are likely to be limited but the best sell opportunity is at 7100/7110, stop above 7125.
A break below 6980 is likely eventually (if not today) to target the 2021 low at 6945/40. Eventually this is likely to fail for a sell signal (perhaps next week).
AUDJPY tests support at 8335/25 after the sell signal. I doubt this will hold for long. Best support at 8285/75 today but I still think longs are risky in what is likely to be a developing bear trend. A break lower is a sell signal initially targeting 8235/25 & 8200/8190.
Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 8350/60. Unlikely but if we continue higher look for s ell opportunity at 8380/90, stop above 8405.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.19 amid Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.19, as the dollar remains on the offensive following the Federal Reserve's hawkish decision on Wednesday. The bank is set to debate cutting down its bond buys and signaled raising rates sooner than anticipated.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 on weak UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its decline, sliding under 1.39. UK retail sales disappointed with -1.4% in May and the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the UK is also weighing on sterling. The US dollar remain robust after the Fed's hawkish decision.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 on weak UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its decline, sliding under 1.39. UK retail sales disappointed with -1.4% in May and the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the UK is also weighing on sterling. The US dollar remain robust after the Fed's hawkish decision.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.