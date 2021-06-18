AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD collapsed to our target of 7625/20. We wrote: Outlook remains negative & gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7635/45.

We topped exactly here & collapsed again as predicted to very strong support at 2021 lows & 200 day moving average at 7565/55. An easy 80 ticks profit if you traded the levels.

NZDUSD bottomed exactly at our target & support at 7040/30. We wrote: Having rejected the 200 week moving average at 7290/7300 in early June, the outlook remains negative. Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7100/7110.

Perfect call again as we topped exactly here. Shorts offered another 100 pips profit on the slide to best support at longer term Fibonacci level of 6995/90. WE BOTTOMED EXACTLY HERE.

AUDJPY held 9 pips from key resistance at 8465/75 & crashed through the May low at 8405/8395 for a sell signal for today targeting 8335/25.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD collapsed to our targets of 7625/20 & 7565/55 exactly as predicted. Longs need stops below 7535. A break lower is an important medium term sell signal initially targeting 7480/75 & 7430/20.

Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 7585/95. HOWEVER the best sell opportunity is at 7620/30 if we bounce that far. Shorts need stops above 7645.

NZDUSD shorts at 7100/7110 handed 100 pips on the collapse to best support at 6995/90. Longs target 7035/40 for some profit taking, perhaps as far as 7060/70 to exit any further longs. Gains are likely to be limited but the best sell opportunity is at 7100/7110, stop above 7125.

A break below 6980 is likely eventually (if not today) to target the 2021 low at 6945/40. Eventually this is likely to fail for a sell signal (perhaps next week).

AUDJPY tests support at 8335/25 after the sell signal. I doubt this will hold for long. Best support at 8285/75 today but I still think longs are risky in what is likely to be a developing bear trend. A break lower is a sell signal initially targeting 8235/25 & 8200/8190.

Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 8350/60. Unlikely but if we continue higher look for s ell opportunity at 8380/90, stop above 8405.

