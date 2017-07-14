AUD/USD: fresh 2017 highs and counting

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7760

The AUD/USD pair trades at fresh 2017 highs, as persistent dollar's weakness and rising commodities. Encouraging Chinese data released earlier on the week helped the Aussie, despite the RBA is being left alone in its monetary policy stance, with most central banks heading towards tightening, but the Australian bank clearly on pause. There were no relevant news during the Asian session affecting the pair, but now investors are waiting for US inflation and retail sales data for June. The numbers would give some hints on how the Fed may in its upcoming meeting, and therefore set the tone for the greenback, not just in the short term. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the upward momentum potential is firm, as technical indicators keep heading higher, despite being in overbought levels, whilst the 20 SMA turned sharply higher well below the current price. Having topped at 0.7763, the pair has scope to advance up to 0.7834 the 2016 high.

Support levels: 0.7740 0.7700 0.7660

Resistance levels: 0.7765 0.7800 0.7835

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD