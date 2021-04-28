US stocks wavered as investors reacted to the latest corporate earnings by top companies like Alphabet and Microsoft. Alphabet, the owner of Google and YouTube, announced a 34% revenue jump to a record $55.3 billion, which was higher than the expected $51.6 billion. Its net profit surged by 162% to $17.9 billion. In the same quarter, Microsoft’s revenue rose by 19% to $41.7 billion while its earnings per share rose to $1.95. Other companies that have recently performed strongly are banks like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs and asset managers like Blackrock and Blackstone. The earning season will continue today, with companies like ADP, Shopify, GlaxoSmithKline, and CME Group set to publish.
The Australian dollar dipped after relatively weak Australian inflation numbers. According to the Bureau of Statistics, the headline consumer price index declined from 0.9% in the fourth quarter to 0.6% in the first quarter. This decline was worse than the median estimate of 0.9%. The inflation rose from 0.9% to 1.1% on a year-on-year basis, lower than the expected increase of 1.4%. Meanwhile, the trimmed and weighted mean inflation rose by 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively. These numbers show that inflation is still below the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) target.
The price of crude oil dipped after a higher-than-expected increase in US inventories. According to the American Petroleum Institute (API), the average weekly stock rose from 436,000 barrels to more than 4.31 million barrels. Analysts were expecting the stocks to rise by 375k barrels. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) will publish its weekly inventory numbers later today. Oil also declined as the market reacted to news that OPEC+ had decided to increase production gradually despite a Covid resurgence in some countries like India. The members will begin the process of increasing production in the next three months.
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD pair was little changed during the Asian session as the market waited for the latest Fed decision. It is trading at 1.2080, which is slightly below the highest point this week. On the four-hour chart, the pair is stuck between the ascending pink channel. It is also slightly below the 15-day moving average, which is a bullish scenario. The price is also between the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels. Therefore, the pair’s upward trend will remain if the price is above the short and longer-term moving averages.
GBP/USD
The GBP/USD pair was little changed during the American and Asian sessions. It is trading at 1.3880, where it has been in the past few trading sessions. On the four-hour chart, the price has formed a triangle pattern and is also along the 25-day moving average. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is between the overbought and oversold levels. With no economic data scheduled from the UK, the pair will likely see a breakout on either side before and after the Fed decision.
AUD/USD
The four-hour chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has formed a double-top pattern at 0.7814, which is slightly below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. The pair has also declined below the 25-day and 15-day moving averages and is approaching the neckline of the double top at 0.7690. The pair’s RSI has also continued to decline. Therefore, it will likely continue falling as bears target the neckline of the double-top at 0.7690.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.
GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.
Gold fades bounce off weekly low on firmer US dollar
Gold fails to extend corrective pullback from one-week low. Risk dwindles as covid, stimulus catalysts flash mixed signals. Powell’s press conference, FOMC statement will be the key amid status-quo expectations.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns.