Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the AUD/USD daily and 15 min charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally toward 1.0100
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum in the American session and climbed to a fresh daily high above 1.0070. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback on the last trading day of August seems to be fueling the pair's rally on Wednesday.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly, trades below 1.1650
Although GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses, it continues to trade in negative territory below 1.1650. Despite the renewed selling pressure surrounding the dollar, the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to stretch higher.
Gold close to confirming a long-term double top
Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
SNAP suddenly rallies 13% before Wednesday open
SNAP stock has surprisingly rallied in Wednesday's premarket after shedding more than 7% earlier on. A mystery buyer suddenly began buying up shares in the half hour before the session opened.