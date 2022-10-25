RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to cross the 0.6350 hurdle, Aussie Inflation/US GDP in focus
AUD/USD has faced barricades around 0.6350 amid China’s Jinping-infused pessimism. A fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike by the Fed looks likely. Fears of recession in the US economy have accelerates as US Yellen cited that the one cannot be ruled out.
EUR/USD: Bulls and bears battle it out at critical structures
EUR/USD has been drifting to the upside as the US dollar tails off below micro daily trendline support as the following will illustrate. It's early days in what will be a busy week. US dollar bears are pressing the bulls back below key trendline support.
GBP/USD marches towards 50-DMA hurdle as DXY traces softer yields, UK politics, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD cheers broad US dollar weakness, cautious optimism in the market to defend buyers. End of UK’s month-old political turmoil, Rishi Sunak’s credibility keeps buyers hopeful. Downbeat PMIs, geopolitical fears concerning Russia and hawkish Fed bets test upside momentum.
Gold continues to baffle investors around $1,650 amid subdued DXY
Gold price (XAU/USD) has continued to auction sideways following the bewilderness in the US dollar index (DXY). The precious metal is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a $1,647.50-1,655.00 range in the Tokyo session.
These on-chain metrics suggest Binance Coin price will pump back to $280
Binance Coin price remains in bullish territory on the Relative Strength Index after pumping to extreme overbought territory. The bulls have breached and retested the 8-day exponential moving average.