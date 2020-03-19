AUD/USD Current Price: 0.5757
- RBA cut rates to record lows, announced the first-ever QE program.
- Australian employment data mixed, but overall indicating health in the sector.
- AUD/USD could resume its decline if sentiment deteriorates, breaks below 0.5700.
The AUD/USD pair is ending a volatile day marginally lower around 0.5750, after falling to 0.5506, its lowest since 2002. The pair fell on the back of RBA’s decision and a mixed employment report. As expected, the central bank trimmed rates by 25bps to 0.25%, a new record low, while also announced the first-ever QE program. The RBA created a $90 billion lending facility to banks for small and medium businesses. In February, the country added 26.7K new jobs, better than the 10K expected, although 20K were part-time jobs. The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 5.1%, but the participation rate decreased to 66%. The wide intraday range somehow suggest bears are close to a bottom
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair recovered to 0.5963 during US trading hours, following the advance in European and American equities, but sellers quickly jumped in. The short-term picture is bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair retreated from a firmly bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have corrected extreme readings before resuming their declines. The pair could retest the mentioned low if it breaks below 0.5700, mainly if sentiment turns sour again.
Support levels: 0.5700 0.5640 0.5590
Resistance levels: 0.5800 0.5850 0.5895
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers earlier losses to pierce 0.5800 amid RBA’s latest move
Not only receding coronavirus (COVID-19) cases from China but the RBA’s latest bond-buying also strengthened AUD/USD to take the bids around 0.5800, up 1.0%, amid Friday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY probes 111.00 as US dollar bulls keep the helm, Japan holiday
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains, refreshes monthly high. The US dollar buying renewed following fresh coronavirus headlines. The latest coronavirus updates highlight the widespread outbreak in the UK and Italy.
WTI: Buyers cheer break of weekly resistance trendline
While keeping its break of the weekly resistance line, now support, WTI rises 3.0% to $26.50 by the press time of Friday’s Asian session. The resistance-turned-support, coupled with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, limit immediate downside.
Gold: Marks three-day losing streak, towards $1,450, despite fresh risk-off
With the fresh risk-off and news of further efforts by the Trump administration to combat against the coronavirus helping the USD, Gold prices remain under pressure around $1,467, with a low of $1,455, amid the Asian session.
Is the US already in recession?
The answer, of course, is no if you use the traditional quarterly measurement. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model for the first quarter, which as they say pointedly on their website, does not include data from after the viral outbreak, was running at 3.1% on March 18.