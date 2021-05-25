AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7751

Gold prices soared with the bright metal flirting with $ 1,900 a troy ounce.

Australia will publish the April Westpac Leading Index previously at 0.38%.

AUD/USD is technically neutral without signs of changing its stats in the near-term.

The AUD/USD pair was unable to extend its Monday’s rally, ending the day unchanged in the 0.7750 area. The pair dipped to 0.7732 as Wall Street opened with losses, but demand for the greenback decreased alongside government bond yields, helping the pair trim intraday losses. Gold prices provided support to the Australian currency, as the bright metal extended its advance to $ 1,899.67 a troy ounce, holding nearby as the day came to an end.

The Australian macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer so far this week, but the country will publish the April Westpac Leading Index previously at 0.38%. The country will also release Q1 Construction Work Done, foreseen at 2.2% from -0.9% in the previous quarter.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair remains neutral in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is trapped between directionless moving averages, all of them confined to a tight 20 pips range. Technical indicators keep hovering around their midlines without clear directional strength, reflecting the absence of speculative interest. Bears will need a break below 07675 to have some chances.

Support levels: 0.7705 0.7675 0.7640

Resistance levels: 0.7780 0.7820 0.7850