AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7751
- Gold prices soared with the bright metal flirting with $ 1,900 a troy ounce.
- Australia will publish the April Westpac Leading Index previously at 0.38%.
- AUD/USD is technically neutral without signs of changing its stats in the near-term.
The AUD/USD pair was unable to extend its Monday’s rally, ending the day unchanged in the 0.7750 area. The pair dipped to 0.7732 as Wall Street opened with losses, but demand for the greenback decreased alongside government bond yields, helping the pair trim intraday losses. Gold prices provided support to the Australian currency, as the bright metal extended its advance to $ 1,899.67 a troy ounce, holding nearby as the day came to an end.
The Australian macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer so far this week, but the country will publish the April Westpac Leading Index previously at 0.38%. The country will also release Q1 Construction Work Done, foreseen at 2.2% from -0.9% in the previous quarter.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair remains neutral in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is trapped between directionless moving averages, all of them confined to a tight 20 pips range. Technical indicators keep hovering around their midlines without clear directional strength, reflecting the absence of speculative interest. Bears will need a break below 07675 to have some chances.
Support levels: 0.7705 0.7675 0.7640
Resistance levels: 0.7780 0.7820 0.7850
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US Consumer Confidence missed expectations.
GBP/USD dragged down by Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, failing to benefit from dollar weakness. The EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol while an increase in covid cases is also weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD closes in on $1,900 as US T-bond yields push lower
XAU/USD is posting strong gains following Monday's choppy session. A daily close above $1,900 could open the door for additional gains. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 2% on the day. The XAU/USD pair started the new week in a relatively calm manner and closed virtually unchanged on Monday.
Dogecoin price consolidates while DOGE targets $1
Dogecoin price has begun consolidating along the 50-day SMA and above the midline of the descending channel since May 20. Over the last few days, the relative strength shown by DOGE is a noteworthy divergence considering that it was created as a joke and has no utility.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.