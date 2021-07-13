Resurgent USD demand prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Monday.

A strong rebound in the US equity markets extended some support to the aussie.

Upbeat Chinese trade balance figures provided an additional boost on Tuesday.

COVID-19 jitters capped any meaningful gains ahead of the key US CPI report.

The AUD/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and finally settled nearly unchanged on the first day of a new trading week. The optimism led by the People’s Bank of China’s rate cut announcement on Friday turned out to be short-lived, instead was overshadowed by concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. This, along with resurgent US dollar demand, prompted some intraday selling around the AUD/USD pair.

The USD found some support from expectations that the Fed is moving towards tightening its monetary policy sooner and rebounding US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the June FOMC meeting minutes released last Wednesday revealed that Fed officials agreed on the need to be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize. That said, a solid bounce in the US equity markets acted as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback and extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie.

The pair recovered nearly 50 pips from daily swing lows and gained some follow-through traction during the Asian session on Tuesday. The Australian dollar got a minor lift from upbeat Chinese trade balance figures, which showed a surplus of $51.5 billion in June as against $44.2 billion expected and $45.53 billion previous. However, worsening coronavirus conditions in Australia failed to assist the pair to capitalize on the move beyond the key 0.7500 psychological mark, at least for now.

Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday's release of the US consumer inflation figures. This will be followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday. Investors will closely watch Powell's response to the inflation figures, which would influence expectations about the Fed's near-term monetary policy outlook. This, in turn, will play a key role in driving the USD in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.

Short-term Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, acceptance above 200-hour SMA favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 0.7500 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. The pair might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7525 region and climb further towards the 0.7555-60 resistance zone. Some follow-through buying should allow bulls to make a fresh attempt to reclaim the 0.7600 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 0.7470 horizontal level now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of mid-0.7400s. A convincing break below will negate any near-term positive bias and prompt some fresh selling. The pair might then retest YTD lows, around the 0.7410 region before eventually breaking below the 0.7400 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the next relevant support near the 0.7320 area.