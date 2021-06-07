The AUD/USD pair is advancing above a daily descendant trend line coming from May’s high, but bulls would be more comfortable if the price moves above the 0.7780 immediate resistance level. The 4-hour chart shows that it has also moved above all of its moving averages, which anyway remain flat. The Momentum indicator heads firmly higher within positive levels while the RSI consolidates at around 62, skewing the risk to the upside.

Australia published the May AIG Performance of Services Index, which printed at 61.2 better than the previous 61. ANZ Job Advertisements in the same month rose 7.9%. On Tuesday, the country will release NAB’s Business Confidence, foreseen in May at 21 from 26 previously, and NAB’s Business Conditions, expected at 27 from 32 in April.

The Australian dollar advanced to 0.7765 against the greenback, holding on to its gains heading into the Asian opening. The pair added some 30 pips in a slow start to the week, underpinned by the US currency weakness, yet with the upside limited by the sour tone of equities. Despite the advance, the pair remains confined to familiar levels, unable to run beyond the 0.7800 threshold.

