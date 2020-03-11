Current Price: 0.6486
- Aussie lack’s of strength amid domestic concerns while greenback receives support form yields.
- AUD/USD confirms bearish bias, potential bearish acceleration under 0.6450.
The news flow is all about the coronavirus: the spread of the virus and the policy response. Australia will soon announce fiscal stimulus, and on Wednesday, Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Debelle confirmed the central bank was considering QE style operations targeting a price level in bonds. Consumer sentiment dropped to the lowest in five years in Australia. In the US, CPI data was expectably ignored. Inflation is set to slow down in the months ahead, leaving room to more easing from the Federal Reserve. For the Aussie, global factors remain critical, and for the US dollar, US yields. AUD/USD Short-term technical outlookVolatility was relatively low in AUD crosses despite all the headlines. The daily range in AUD/USD was significantly below the previous days. The pair peaked at 0.6539 but showed no strength and pulled back to the 0.6500 zone where it looks comfortable, but not likely for much longer. The retreat from 0.6684 (March 9 high) was sharp and kept the pair below the 20-day moving average, leaving the bearish bias intact. With AUD/USD again unable to sustain a recovery, a test of 0.6450 looms. A break lower would open the doors for another leg lower to 0.6400. On the flip side, 0.6550 is the first resistance to consider. The upside, while capped by 0.6630, is likely to be limited and unsustainable.
Support levels: 0.6460 0.6400 0.6320
Resistance levels: 0.6540 0.6580 0.6625
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
