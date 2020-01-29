AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6754
- Australian Q4 inflation beat markets expectations by little.
- The Aussie remained under pressure despite a better market mood and easing dollar’s demand.
- AUD/USD still poised to test the 0.6670 level, chances of a bearish breakout increased.
The AUD/USD pair peaked at 0.6776 during Asian trading hours, underpinned by better-than-expected Q4 Australian inflation, although as expected, the data fell short of changing the pair’s bearish trend. According to the official release, inflation was up by 0.7% QoQ and by 1.8% YoY. The RBA Trimmed Mean CPI resulted at 0.4% QoQ as expected, and at 1.6% when compared to a year earlier. Despite the good local news and the positive tone of worldwide equities, the pair fell to a fresh 2020 low of 0.6734 ahead of the Fed, to later recover modestly.
This Thursday, the Asian macroeconomic calendar will be quite light, and Australia will only release Q4 quarterly imports and exports.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
Trading at around 0.6760, the AUD/USD pair is still at risk of falling, as the 4-hour chart shows that it remains below firmly bearish 20 SMA, with the 20 SMA a few pips above the current level and the 100 SMA some 100 pips above it. Technical indicators have picked up but remain within negative levels, the Momentum approaching its midline and the RSI hovering near oversold readings. The main bearish target is 0.6670, where the pair posted a multi-year low last October.
Support levels: 0.6730 0.6700 0.6670
Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
