AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6365

The US Dollar rises across the board after Powell's speech, leading to a surge in US Yields.

The RBA will release its Monetary Policy Statement on Friday.

The AUD/USD is breaking an upward trendline, signaling further weakness ahead.

The AUD/USD turned decisively to the downside on Thursday amid a rally of the US Dollar, boosted by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech. Market participants continue to digest the monetary policy outlook ahead of next week's US Consumer Price Index data.

Earlier on Thursday, China reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.1% in October, a reading below market expectations. The Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped 2.6% from a year ago, reflecting persistent disinflationary pressures. These figures suggest that the economy remains weak, which is not supportive of risk sentiment.

Data from the US showed an increase in Continuing Jobless Claims to the highest level since mid-April. However, despite this increase, the labor market is still being characterized as tight. On Friday, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey is due.

The Greenback rose during the American session, boosted by Fed Chair Powell's speech. He stated that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not confident that monetary policy is at a sufficiently restrictive stance to bring inflation back to the target of 2%. These comments boosted the US dollar and pushed Treasury yields further to the upside. Bonds were already falling following a weak 30-year bond auction.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD broke below the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and is testing the 20-day SMA at 0.6365. The pair continues to give up last week's gains. A close below 0.6350 would expose 0.6300 and the October lows.

On the 4-hour chart, the pair broke below an upward trendline, suggesting further weakness ahead, particularly while staying below 0.6400. It is hovering around the 200-SMA at 0.6375, and consolidation below would add conviction to the bearish bias. The next support stands at 0.6350. A recovery above 0.6430 would negate the negative short-term bias. Technical indicators also favor the downside ahead of the Asian session.

Support levels: 0.6350 0.6330 0.6300

Resistance levels: 0.6395 0.6430 0.6470

