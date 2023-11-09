AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6365
- The US Dollar rises across the board after Powell's speech, leading to a surge in US Yields.
- The RBA will release its Monetary Policy Statement on Friday.
- The AUD/USD is breaking an upward trendline, signaling further weakness ahead.
The AUD/USD turned decisively to the downside on Thursday amid a rally of the US Dollar, boosted by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech. Market participants continue to digest the monetary policy outlook ahead of next week's US Consumer Price Index data.
Earlier on Thursday, China reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.1% in October, a reading below market expectations. The Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped 2.6% from a year ago, reflecting persistent disinflationary pressures. These figures suggest that the economy remains weak, which is not supportive of risk sentiment.
Data from the US showed an increase in Continuing Jobless Claims to the highest level since mid-April. However, despite this increase, the labor market is still being characterized as tight. On Friday, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey is due.
The Greenback rose during the American session, boosted by Fed Chair Powell's speech. He stated that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not confident that monetary policy is at a sufficiently restrictive stance to bring inflation back to the target of 2%. These comments boosted the US dollar and pushed Treasury yields further to the upside. Bonds were already falling following a weak 30-year bond auction.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD broke below the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and is testing the 20-day SMA at 0.6365. The pair continues to give up last week's gains. A close below 0.6350 would expose 0.6300 and the October lows.
On the 4-hour chart, the pair broke below an upward trendline, suggesting further weakness ahead, particularly while staying below 0.6400. It is hovering around the 200-SMA at 0.6375, and consolidation below would add conviction to the bearish bias. The next support stands at 0.6350. A recovery above 0.6430 would negate the negative short-term bias. Technical indicators also favor the downside ahead of the Asian session.
Support levels: 0.6350 0.6330 0.6300
Resistance levels: 0.6395 0.6430 0.6470
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates in tight channel below 1.0700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD struggles to find direction on Friday and fluctuates in a narrow band slightly below 1.0700 following Thursday's decline that was triggered by hawkish comments from Fed Chairman Powell. Markets await UoM Consumer Confidence Index data from the US.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200 after UK GDP
GBP/USD continues to move up and down slightly above 1.2200. The data from the UK showed that the GDP expanded at an annual rate of 0.6% in Q3. Although this reading came in above the market expectation of 0.5% it failed to provide a boost to Pound Sterling.
Gold stays under pressure, falls below $1,950
Gold price lost its footing and declined below $1,950 after spending the first half of the day in a narrow channel near $1,960. XAU/USD is down more than 2% since Monday and remains on track to post losses for the second consecutive week.
Chainlink price to continue its uptrend with the introduction of new staking platform
Chainlink announces launch date for a 45 million LINK staking pool with flexible incentives for stakers. Chainlink staking version 2 enhances network security and was first conceived in August 2023.
US yields spike, equities fall, Oil rebounds
Bad. Yesterday’s 30-year treasury auction in the US was bad. And this time, the bad auction got the anticipated reaction. The US Treasuries saw a sharp selloff - especially in the 20 and 30-year papers.