AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6853
- Australian Westpac Leading Index continued signaling growth below trend.
- Australia expected to have added 14,000 new jobs in November.
- AUD/USD retaining its bearish stance, immediate support at 0.6830.
The AUD/USD pair is finishing the day unchanged around 0.6850, unable to attract investors. The pair fell at the beginning of the day, dragged by the Australian Westpac Leading Index, which continued signaling growth below trend. The index resulted in -0,09% in November, while the October reading was revised to -0.15%. The greenback seesawed between gains and losses in the second half of the day, strengthening within range against most major rivals, although the positive tone of Wall Street overshadowed its performance against the Aussie.
Australia will release November employment figures this Thursday. The country is expected to have added 14K new jobs in the month, after losing 19K position in October. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 5.3%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is technically bearish according to the 4-hour chart, as an intraday attempt to recover ground was rejected by sellers aligned around a bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart head lower within negative levels, in-line with a bearish extension, particularly if the pair breaks below 0.6830, the immediate support.
Support levels: 0.6830 0.6800 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6865 0.6900 0.6935
