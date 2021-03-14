Valeria Bednarik Valeria Bednarik

AUD/USD Forecast: Under pressure as long as below 0.7820

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7762

  • US indexes reaching all-time highs provided support to the aussie.
  • Chinese data may set the market’s tone at the beginning of the week.
  • AUD/USD is at risk of falling in the near-term, critical support at 0.7690.

The AUD/USD pair posted a modest weekly advance, finishing it at around 0.7760. The pair closed lower on Friday but trimmed part of its intraday losses on the back of mixed Wall Street results, as the S&P and the DJIA reached fresh all-time highs. Demand for the American dollar eased in the last trading session of the week despite soaring yields, probably due to some profit-taking.

The Australian macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer this Monday, although China will release January Retail Sales and Industrial Production for the same month. Chinese data is anticipated to post upbeat results and could boost the mood at the beginning of the week.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is bearish according to the daily chart. The 20 SMA capped advances, flat in the 0.7780 region, while technical indicators have resumed their declines within negative levels. The 100 and 200 SMA maintain their firm advances well below the current level, with the shorter around 0.7550. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral, trapped between directionless 100 and 200 SMAs, as technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes just above their midlines.

Support levels: 0.7730 0.7690 0.7650  

Resistance levels: 0.7780 0.7820 0.7855

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.19 ahead of US consumer sentiment

EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, stabilizing as US yields are off their highs and the market mood is marginally better. US Consumer Sentiment data is awaited.

GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.

Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment

The Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 8.2% in February from 9.4% in January and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.2%.

Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance

The CFTC is investigating Binance on whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to buy or sell derivatives as Binance isn't registered with the agency. The crypto market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%. 

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.

