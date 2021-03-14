AUD/USD Forecast: Under pressure as long as below 0.7820

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7762
- US indexes reaching all-time highs provided support to the aussie.
- Chinese data may set the market’s tone at the beginning of the week.
- AUD/USD is at risk of falling in the near-term, critical support at 0.7690.
The AUD/USD pair posted a modest weekly advance, finishing it at around 0.7760. The pair closed lower on Friday but trimmed part of its intraday losses on the back of mixed Wall Street results, as the S&P and the DJIA reached fresh all-time highs. Demand for the American dollar eased in the last trading session of the week despite soaring yields, probably due to some profit-taking.
The Australian macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer this Monday, although China will release January Retail Sales and Industrial Production for the same month. Chinese data is anticipated to post upbeat results and could boost the mood at the beginning of the week.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is bearish according to the daily chart. The 20 SMA capped advances, flat in the 0.7780 region, while technical indicators have resumed their declines within negative levels. The 100 and 200 SMA maintain their firm advances well below the current level, with the shorter around 0.7550. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral, trapped between directionless 100 and 200 SMAs, as technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes just above their midlines.
Support levels: 0.7730 0.7690 0.7650
Resistance levels: 0.7780 0.7820 0.7855
