AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7720

Australia is expected to have added just 15,000 new jobs in April.

Westpac Consumer Confidence unexpectedly plunged to -4.8% in May.

AUD/USD trades at the bottom of its latest range and could accelerate its slide.

It was a bad day for the aussie, with AUD/USD ending the day with substantial losses in the 0.7720 price zone. The Australian dollar came under pressure at the beginning of the day, as local data was mixed. Westpac Consumer Confidence plunged in May, printing at -4.8% from the previous 6.2%. The Q1 Wage Price Index rose by 1.5%, slightly better than the 1.4% expected, although still far below average and below the RBA’s desired level of 3%.

The decline accelerated in the American afternoon, as the greenback surged alongside US Treasury yields after the US Federal Reserve let know that policymakers may soon discuss tapering. On Thursday, the country will publish May Consumer Inflation Expectations, foreseen at 3.6%, and the April employment report. Australia is expected to have added just 15K new jobs in the month, while the unemployment rate is foreseen to be steady at 5.6%.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the AUD/USD pair is at risk of extending its decline, although it is currently trading at the bottom of its latest range. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is below all of its moving averages, which lack directional strength, as technical indicators extend their slides within negative levels. The pair bottomed this May at 0.7674, the level to break to anticipate a steeper decline in the near-term.

Support levels: 0.7675 0.7640 0.7600

Resistance levels: 0.7730 0.7770 0.7820