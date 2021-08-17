The AUD/USD pair bounced from the mentioned low and currently trades in the 0.7250 price zone, maintaining its bearish potential intact. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has plunged below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower below the longer ones. Technical indicators have partially lost their bearish momentum, currently consolidating within oversold readings. Another leg south should be expected on a break below 0.7210, the immediate support level.

On Wednesday, the country will publish the July Westpac Leading Index, previously at -0.06% MoM, and the Wage Price Index for the second quarter of the year, expected to have risen at an annualized pace of 1.9%. The pair could also suffer from the echoes of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision.

The AUD/USD pair plunged to a fresh 2021 low of 0.7242, its lowest since November 2020, trading nearby as the US session comes to an end. The slump was the result of a worsening market’s mood following the release of poor US data. On the other hand, the Australian currency was affected by the sour tone of Asian equities and the Minutes of the latest Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. Policymakers noted that the latest outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant interrupted the economic recovery, adding they remain open to respond as needed.

