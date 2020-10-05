AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7176

Australian better-than-expected macroeconomic data failed to trigger some action.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will likely hint more stimulus coming in the near-term.

AUD/USD is holding within familiar levels, neutral but at risk of advancing further.

The AUD/USD pair has traded uneventfully for a third consecutive day, set to finish the day little changed in the 0.7170 price zone. China and Australia celebrated holidays at the beginning of the week, although Australia released some macroeconomic figures. The Commonwealth Bank Services PMI for September improved to 50.8, beating the 50 expected. The TD Securities Inflation was up 0.15 MoM in September and surged 1.3% YoY, matching August readings. Also, the NAB’s Business Confidence index improved from -8 to -4.

The focus now shifts to the Reserve Bank of Australia, as the central bank will announce its latest decision of monetary policy. Policymakers are expected to remain on hold, but there’s mounting speculation that they will pave the wave for additional stimulus measures in the near term. Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said that “the outlook for inflation and employment is not consistent with the Bank’s objectives over the period ahead,” adding that the recovery “has not been a rapid bounce but more of a slow grind,” already hinting the RBA is preparing to act.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair holds on to gains but losses bullish potential according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has spent the day trading above a bullish 20 SMA yet below a mildly bearish 100 SMA. Technical indicators have turned lower, the Momentum entering negative territory but the RSI holding around 57. The upcoming direction will likely depend on how the market reacts to the RBA’s announcement, with bulls having better chances on a break above 0.7210, the immediate resistance.

Support levels: 0.7140 0.7100 0.7060

Resistance levels: 0.7210 0.7250 0.7290