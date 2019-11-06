AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6880
- Aussie shaken by US-China trade deal latest headlines.
- AUD/USD gaining downward strength, but bearish only below 0.6840.
The AUD/USD pair spent the day consolidating around 0.6900, but fell toward 0.6868, and heads into the Asian session opening trading a few pips above this last. The Aussie came under pressure following news that the US and China could delay signing a trade deal. During these last few days, news suggested that China was demanding that the US starts rolling back tariffs, although it was not seen derailing progress toward a trade deal. The market reacted negatively to the headline, although the movements were limited.
Australia will release the October AIG Performance of Construction Index this Thursday, previously at 42.6, and the September Trade Balance, with the trade surplus seen shrinking to 5000M.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is technically bearish according to intraday readings, although a steeper slide could be expected only with a break below 0.6840. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remained capped by selling interest aligned around a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators spent the day within negative levels, lacking clear directional strength.
Support levels: 0.6840 0.6800 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6900 0.6930 0.6965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD benefits from second-tier data, eyes on Aussie trade numbers, “Phase One” news
Following an upbeat print of second-tier Aussie data, AUD/USD stops the previous declines and bounces back towards 0.6885 by the press time of early Asian morning on Thursday.
USD/JPY: Consolidating despite risk-off news
The USD/JPY has retreated from a weekly high of 109.23, extending its intraday slide to 108.81 following US-CN trade news, as the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping to sign phase one could be delayed until December.
USD/JPY: Consolidating despite risk-off news
The USD/JPY has retreated from a weekly high of 109.23, extending its intraday slide to 108.81 following US-CN trade news, as the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping to sign phase one could be delayed until December.
GBP/USD holding below 1.2900 as mood deteriorates
The Pound remains weak, although within familiar levels against the greenback. Tories keep leading election polls. Attention now on BOE’s meeting this Thursday.
Gold pushes higher on Trump-Xi meeting delay news
It was reported that the meeting of President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi has been delayed until December, according to Reuters reports. Gold has been pushed higher following the news and now the resistance level to watch for is at $ 1496.80.