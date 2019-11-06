AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6880

Aussie shaken by US-China trade deal latest headlines.

AUD/USD gaining downward strength, but bearish only below 0.6840.

The AUD/USD pair spent the day consolidating around 0.6900, but fell toward 0.6868, and heads into the Asian session opening trading a few pips above this last. The Aussie came under pressure following news that the US and China could delay signing a trade deal. During these last few days, news suggested that China was demanding that the US starts rolling back tariffs, although it was not seen derailing progress toward a trade deal. The market reacted negatively to the headline, although the movements were limited.

Australia will release the October AIG Performance of Construction Index this Thursday, previously at 42.6, and the September Trade Balance, with the trade surplus seen shrinking to 5000M.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is technically bearish according to intraday readings, although a steeper slide could be expected only with a break below 0.6840. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remained capped by selling interest aligned around a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators spent the day within negative levels, lacking clear directional strength.

Support levels: 0.6840 0.6800 0.6770

Resistance levels: 0.6900 0.6930 0.6965