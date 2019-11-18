AUD/USD finishes the day unchanged above 0.6800, holds negative perspective.

RBA meeting minutes to be published during the Asian session.

The AUD/USD pair is poised to close the day virtually unchanged, having traded within its Friday’s range, unable to pick up momentum, torn between broad-based dollar weakness and the risk aversion environment. AUD/USD held up pretty well despite the risk-off sentiment – sparked by renewed pessimism of a trade deal between the US and China.

During Tuesday's Asian session, the Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the minutes of its November 5th meeting, when the Board decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 0.75%.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

Even though the technical picture has improved slightly, according to the 4-hour chart, the broader bias remains tilted to the downside. Currently trading at the 0.6815 area, the 100-day SMA at 0.6840 is the immediate resistance to overcome, although only a breakout of 0.6900 – descendent long-term trend line – would ease the bearish pressure. On the downside, the 20-period SMA in the 4-hour chart at 0.6805 is the first support area to clear, followed by last week’s low at 0.6770.

Support levels: 0.6805 0.6770 0.6720

Resistance levels: 0.6840 0.6860 0.6900