- AUD/USD reverses the previous day’s gains and falls back below 0.6800.
- The technical picture remains bearish with spot capped by the 100-day SMA.
The AUD/USD pair retraced the previous day’s gains and dropped back below the 0.6800 level on Wednesday, as the Aussie came under pressure after failing to overcome a key resistance level at the 100-day SMA. In the absence of first-tier economic releases focus remained on the Fed minutes and US-China trade deal headlines.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD technical picture turned neutral in the 4-hour chart following the recent price action, with indicators flat below their midlines. However, the bias remains tilted to the downside in the daily chart, with the pair below the 100-day SMA while the RSI and the Momentum indicators exhibit bearish slopes in negative territory
The pair needs to break above the 100-day SMA 0.6835 to ease immediate bearish pressure, although it would take a steeper upward move to shift focus to the upside. Meanwhile, a breakdown of the lower side of its recent range at 0.6770 could accelerate losses toward 0.6720 first, en-route to its decade-low of 0.6670.
Support levels: 0.6805 0.6770 0.6720
Resistance levels: 0.6835 0.6860 0.6900
