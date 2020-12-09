- Australian dollar outperforms and reaches over two year high against the greenback.
- Short-term technical perspective remains bullish despite latest correction.
The AUD/USD pair pushed higher on Wednesday and reached its highest level in over two years, underpinned by data published by the Faculty of Economics and Commerce Melbourne Institute showed that the consumer confidence in Australia continued to strengthen in December. Despite the fact that the US dollar managed to advance against most major rivals, it fell versus the aussie. The AUD/USD pair climbed to its highest level since July 2018 at 0.7485 but failed to preserve its bullish momentum during the New York session and dropped back to the 0.7445 zone, where it posts a 0.45% daily gain, the first after three consecutive falls.
From a technical perspective, the bias remains slightly bullish. Even though indicators on the 4-hour chart have turned down, they still hold above their midlines. On the daily chart, the picture is more bullish following Wednesday’s price action. A break above 0.7485 could pave the way to more gains, with next upside targets seen at 0.7565 and 0.7600. On the other hand, in case of setbacks, immediate support is seen at the 50-period SMA in the 4-hour chart at around 0.7400, followed by the 20-day SMA at 0.7350.
Support levels: 0.7400 0.7350 0.7330
Resistance levels: 0.7485 0.7565 0.7600
