AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7108

Australian NAB’s Business Confidence printed -15 in the second quarter.

The preliminary estimates of July Commonwealth Bank PMIs are seen recovering further.

AUD/USD at risk of extending its decline, dollar’s weakness limits the downside.

The AUD/USD pair is battling to retain the 0.7000 level ahead of the Asian opening, dragged lower on Thursday by the negative tone of Wall Street. The Aussie took a hit at the beginning of the day from local data, as the quarterly NAB’s Business Confidence Index came in at -15, much worse than the -8 expected. The intraday decline, however, was limited by the absence of dollar’s demand.

This Friday, Australia will publish the preliminary estimate of the July Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI foreseen improving to 53.6. The Services PMI for the same period is expected to print 53.2, slightly better than the previous 53.1.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is at risk of extending its decline on Friday, although the slide seems corrective. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is struggling around a still bullish 20 SMA, but technical indicators head sharply lower, barely holding above their mid-lines. The pair bottomed for the day at 0.7090, the immediate support, and the level to break for bears to insist.

Support levels: 0.7090 0.7050 0.7010

Resistance levels: 0.7160 0.7200 0.7245