AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7710
- Australian encouraging data fell short of supporting the aussie.
- Demand for the American dollar receded mid-US session.
- AUD/USD recovered above the 0.7700 level but has room to extend its decline.
The Australian dollar started the week on the wrong footing, easing against its American rival to 0.7665. Demand for the greenback and a sour market mood undermined AUD/USD, which anyway managed to regain the 0.7700 threshold ahead of the US close. Australian data released at the beginning of the day was generally encouraging, as November Retail Sales were upwardly revised to 7.1%. Also, December TD Securities inflation improved from 1.3% to 1.5% YoY, while the monthly reading came in at 0.5%.
However, the poor performance of equities undermined the pair, alongside extreme overbought conditions after it advanced for the eighth consecutive weeks. Australia won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data this Tuesday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has limited bullish potential in the near-term, and the corrective decline has room to continue. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA has turned lower above the current level, but also that the longer ones maintain their bullish slopes below the daily low. Technical indicators recovered from intraday lows, but lost their bullish strength and develop within negative levels. Renewed selling pressure below 0.7670 should favor a decline toward the 0.7580 region.
Support levels: 0.7670 0.7620 0.7580
Resistance levels: 0.7720 0.7770 0.7815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
