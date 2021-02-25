AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7914
- Risk-related sentiment saw AUD/USD swing between a 140 pips range.
- Australian macroeconomic data keeps surpassing the market’s expectations.
- AUD/USD is in a corrective decline, further slides expected once below 0.7865.
The AUD/USD pair hit 0.8006, a three-year high, retreating afterwards to plummet alongside Wall Street to 0.7872. The pair started the day with a strong footing as risk appetite weighed on the greenback, but the latter got an unexpected boost from a Treasury auction which sent yields to fresh highs and equities into the deep red.
Earlier in the day, Australia published Q4 Private Capital Expenditure, which resulted at 3%, much better than the previous -3% and largely above the 0% expected. This Friday, the country will release January Private Sector Credit.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is currently trading in the 0.7910 price zone, and the near-term picture suggests the decline may continue heading into the weekend. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is below its 20 SMA while technical indicators extend their declines, entering negative levels. A steeper decline is to be expected on a break below 0.7865, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 0.7865 0.7820 0.7770
Resistance levels: 0.7920 0.7965 0.8005
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
