AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7756
- The aussie benefited from the better performance of stocks and gold prices.
- The Australian macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer until next Wednesday.
- AUD/USD remains confined within familiar levels, neutral in the near-term.
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7750 heading into the Asian session, up on Monday amid the better performance of US equities. Gold prices were up, providing modest support to the aussie in a quiet start to the week. The Australian macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer at the weekly opening and will remain empty until Wednesday when the country will publish the April Westpac Leading Index. Other than that, the advance can be attributed to the broad greenback’s weakness.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels. It bottomed for the day at 0.7705 and trades halfway through the roof of its latest range in the 0.7800/20 area. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is above its 20 and 200 SMAs, but below the 100 SMA, all of them lacking directional strength. The RSI advances, but it is currently at 51, while the Momentum heads nowhere around its midline, reflecting the absence of speculative interest.
Support levels: 0.7705 0.7675 0.7640
Resistance levels: 0.7780 0.7820 0.7850
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
