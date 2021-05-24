AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7756

The aussie benefited from the better performance of stocks and gold prices.

The Australian macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer until next Wednesday.

AUD/USD remains confined within familiar levels, neutral in the near-term.

The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7750 heading into the Asian session, up on Monday amid the better performance of US equities. Gold prices were up, providing modest support to the aussie in a quiet start to the week. The Australian macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer at the weekly opening and will remain empty until Wednesday when the country will publish the April Westpac Leading Index. Other than that, the advance can be attributed to the broad greenback’s weakness.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels. It bottomed for the day at 0.7705 and trades halfway through the roof of its latest range in the 0.7800/20 area. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is above its 20 and 200 SMAs, but below the 100 SMA, all of them lacking directional strength. The RSI advances, but it is currently at 51, while the Momentum heads nowhere around its midline, reflecting the absence of speculative interest.

Support levels: 0.7705 0.7675 0.7640

Resistance levels: 0.7780 0.7820 0.7850