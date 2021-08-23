AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7214
- Australian Commonwealth Bank PMIs contracted by more than anticipated in August.
- Gold prices were firmly up amid the broad dollar’s weakness, spot retakes 1,800.
- AUD/USD is mildly bullish in the near term, could extend its gains once above 0.7250.
The AUD/USD pair has ended Monday with substantial gains in the 0.7210 price zone after starting the day with a bearish gap. The pair held above the yearly low set on Friday at 0.7105 and advanced throughout the day, following the lead of global indexes. A substantial recovery in gold prices provided an additional boost to the pair as the bright metal recovered the 1,800 threshold.
Australian data released at the beginning of the day was quite disappointing, as the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI contracted to 43.3 in August, according to preliminary estimates. The manufacturing index was down to 51.7 in the same month, both missing the market’s expectations. The country will not publish macroeconomic data on Tuesday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair holds on to intraday gains, but the near-term picture suggests a limited upward potential. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is currently developing above its 20 SMA while below firmly bearish longer ones. In the meantime, technical indicators have lost their directional strength after crossing into positive levels, currently flat just above their midlines.
Support levels: 0.7180 0.7140 0.7105
Resistance levels: 0.7250 0.7290 0.7330
