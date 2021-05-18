AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7803
- The RBA Meeting Minutes were generally encouraging, providing support to AUD.
- The Australian Wage Price Index is foreseen stable at 1.4% YoY in Q1.
- AUD/USD could extend its advance during the upcoming sessions.
The AUD/USD pair advanced to 0.7813 but retreated afterwards to settle in the 0.7790 price zone. The aussie rallied following the release of the RBA Meeting Minutes, which were more optimistic than anticipated. Nevertheless, policymakers repeated that they will review their current policy next July and that a rate hike is unlikely at least until 2024. On wages, the RBA said it wants them to expand “sustainably above 3%” to generate inflation. Meanwhile, gold prices continued to advance. The bright metal reached $ 1,874.91 a troy ounce, its highest since last January, although it finished the day pretty much unchanged at around 1,867.
During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will publish the Q1 Wage Price Index, foreseen steady at 1.4% YoY, well below the RBA’s 3% target. Also, the country will publish the April Westpac Leading index and May Westpac Consumer Confidence.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair trades around the 0.7800 threshold, with the near-term risk skewed to the upside, although the pair would need to break above the 0.7820 resistance to confirm additional gains. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair settled above all of its moving averages, but the longer ones remain directionless with the 20 SMA in between. Technical indicators retreated from their intraday highs but remain within positive levels.
Support levels: 0.7770 0.7730 0.7690
Resistance levels: 0.7820 0.7860 0.7900
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
