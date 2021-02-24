AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7943
- Australian Wage Price Index improved in Q4, but wages remain near record lows.
- The positive momentum of US indexes boosted the pair ahead of the US close.
- AUD/USD could correct lower in the near-term due to some fresh divergences.
The AUD/USD pair resumed its advance and reached a fresh multi-year high of 0.7948, poised to close the day a few pips below it. Wall Street positive momentum provided support to the aussie, while Treasury yields retreating from intraday highs limited the greenback’s advance. The softer tone of gold prices partially capped the pair’s bullish potential.
Australia published the Q4 Wage Price Index at the beginning of the day, which rose by 0.6% QoQ and 1.4% YoY, beating the market’s expectations but still well below average and near record lows. The country will publish Q4 Private Capital Expenditure early on Thursday, foreseen at 0% from -3%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is still poised to test the 0.8000 threshold, but in the near-term, the risk of a bearish corrective decline increases. The 4-hour chart shows that it bounced from a bullish 20 SMA, but also that the Momentum indicator turned lower, diverging from price action, and that it remains well below its weekly high. The RSI indicator remains flat around 65.
Support levels: 0.7900 0.7865 0.7820
Resistance levels: 0.7965 0.8000 0.8035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
